Taco Bell’s Live Más Student Section Contest is Back

Another year of celebrating college football’s biggest fans, the students, is on the horizon through the continuation of Taco Bell’s Live Más Student Section (LMSS), this time with new program details. Since 2014, the Live Más Student Section has celebrated student sections across the nation by giving students tickets to the New Year’s Six Bowl Games and College Football Playoff National Championship in addition to throwing a student-only tailgate party for the Championship Game, along with selecting the most spirited student section for the ultimate prize – being named the Student Section of the Year. This year, Taco Bell Rewards members who vote for the top Student Sections of the Month and/or Year two times or more can win exclusive swag to commemorate their winning votes.

Taco Bell Makes Tickets Accessible

As a major part of the Live Más Student Section program, Taco Bell will be reserving tickets for student fans at games that haven’t historically had a student section. Taco Bell will be giving out 250 tickets per school for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Capital One Orange Bowl and Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. In addition, the brand will be giving out 500 tickets per school for the CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl and the CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game plus the College Football Playoff National Championship in effort to make those events more accessible to student fans, which is at the heart of the Live Más Student Section program.

How It Works: Live Más Student Sections of the Month and In-App Voting

This year’s celebrations will continue giving Taco Bell fans a say in voting for the Student Sections of the Month and Year by making their selections within the Taco Bell app. A committee consisting of three college football experts and super fans, including All-Pro Wide Receiver Davante Adams, will help nominate six schools for Student Section of the Month based on tradition, creative energy, endurance and impact every month during the college football season. Taco Bell Rewards members will then have the opportunity to vote for their favorite Student Section between the six schools for Student Section of the Month via the Taco

Bell app. The voting periods will last up to six days and the winners of the first three votes will be announced the day after voting closes. At the end of the season, the top three Student Sections of the Month including one student section from “Rivalry Week” plus one wildcard student section—four total sections-- will go head-to-head for the Live Más Student Section of the Year title.

Student Section of the Year Winner

Taco Bell Rewards members will be voting for who earns the highly coveted Student Section of the Year title from December 1-3. The winner of the Live Más Student Section of the Year title earns the ultimate bragging rights and will be announced on live television during The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 7 on ESPN. Previous winners of the Live Más Student Section of the Year include The Rocky Top Rowdies (2022), The Muss (2021), and Nittanyville (2019).

New Season, New Opportunities to Snag Swag

Similar to last year, Taco Bell Rewards members who vote for the winning Student Sections of the Month and Year will be rewarded with a free Crunchy Taco or Soft Taco via the app. New this year, Rewards members who play along all season long will be rewarded at the end of the season based on the number of times they vote for the top spots for Student Sections of the Month and Year throughout the season. Members will be able to receive exclusive swag based on the number of times they vote for the top student sections throughout the season. The swag options are as follows: