Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is Back Early—for Rewards Members

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is set to return to menus forever. From its initial spring return (after a two-year hiatus) to now its early fall debut accompanied with the premiere of Mexican Pizza: The Musical, it’s been quite the journey.

“It was clear from the beginning we needed a return campaign that matched the level of fan love and passion around the Mexican Pizza. And what better way to do that, than partner with the fans themselves? We were able to turn vocal and critical fans like Doja Cat and Dolly and even the leader of the change.org petition Krish Jagirdar into partners for the big return,” says Sean Tresvant, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell. “These partnerships created an undeniably authentic connection with our fans that we constantly tapped into to guide the evolution of the campaign. It’s the petition signers that turn into advocates, it’s the fan made jingles that turn into musicals – it starts and ends with the fans. We’re excited that the Mexican Pizza is finally back on menus permanently and are grateful to every single person that’s been with us on this long journey.”

Starting September 13, Taco Bell’s biggest fans (its Rewards members) can score early access to the beloved Mexican Pizza via the Taco Bell app for in-store or drive-thru pickup orders. HOT! tip: Even by signing up today, fans can still score VIP access.

For all others, the fan-favorite will be returning on menus nationwide on September 15.

Taco Bell will premiere Mexican Pizza: The Musical on September 15 LIVE at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET on its official TikTok. This star studded off-off Broadway production is made for Mexican Pizza fans, by Mexican Pizza fans featuring music from Grammy award-winning songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear and the voice of Dolly Parton.

Just a couple weeks ago, the musical was extended to include a new, duetable third act that celebrates fans’ love for Mexican Pizza and its return forever.

Fans prepping their musical watch party can order a Mexican Pizza exclusively from Uber Eats and Postmates from 9/15-9/21 and even score a free Mexican Pizza with a $20 minimum order. Starting 9/22, fans can order Mexican Pizzas from DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub (with Grubhub offering users a free Mexican Pizza with a $20 minimum order from 9/23-9/25).