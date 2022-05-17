Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Returns to Menus on May 19

Starting today, May 17, Taco Bell’s biggest fans -- its Rewards members -- are able to score early access to the beloved Mexican Pizza via the Taco Bell mobile app for in-store or drive-thru. pickup orders. Hot tip: even by signing up today, fans can score this VIP access.

For all others, the fan-favorite will be returning to menus nationwide on May 19.

For fans wishing to snag a Mexican Pizza without leaving their home, customers can enjoy the convenience of delivery exclusively through DoorDash between May 19 – May 26, before being available on other delivery platforms beginning on May 27.

DashPass members on DoorDash can exclusively enjoy $2 off one Mexican Pizza with a minimum subtotal of $12 using promo code MEXPIZZA from May 19 - May 26 at checkout.

Taco Bell is creating a star-studded off-off Broadway production made for Mexican Pizza fans, by Mexican Pizza fans… appropriately called Mexican Pizza: The Musical. Inspired by Victor Kunda’s viral TikTok, the musical features Dolly Parton and Grammy award-winning songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear and notable moments from Doja Cat’s personal Mexican Pizza journey. Check out Taco Bell’s Instagram for more teasers between now and its exclusive premiere on TikTok on May 26 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.