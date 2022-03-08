Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Return to Menu

For the love of Nacho Fries, Taco Bell's No. 1 best-selling limited-time offering is back. A fan-favorite menu item like this deserves a fan-first celebration to match, which is why Taco Bell is giving fans plenty of ways to dip into the nacho cheesy sauce goodness.

With the return of Nacho Fries comes a spicy plot twist to the faux movie campaign that has accompanied each iteration of fries since they first debuted on menus back in 2018. For the first time ever, Taco Bell’s Live Mȧs productions co-created the storyline together with its biggest fans. The virtual writers room began earlier this year as Taco Bell called for submissions via the “Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Challenge”, and invited fans to submit their original ideas for the next Nacho Fry commercial via Twitter with the hashtag #FriesChallenge.

From the Twitter thread to the “theaters” comes “Fry Again,” a time loop story where the main character is stuck in the same day over and over again, so she can continue eating her beloved Nacho Fries every single day. Each addition to this franchise has followed a new, culturally relevant thematic iteration of the Nacho Fries saga – why they are so craveable, what lengths fans will go to obtain them, why their presence is fleeting and more.

Taco Bell Rewards members are getting the first dip with early access starting today to March 9, exclusively on the app from 11am-1pm. Inspired by the faux-trailer itself, Taco Bell is inviting fans to celebrate offering Rewards members free a la carte Nacho Fries (with a minimum $1 purchase)** from March 24 to March 26. To continue the infinite time loop experience, Taco Bell is partnering with Grubhub to offer free fries (with a minimum $15 purchase) starting March 27 until April 13.

Fans will be able to get Nacho Fries a la carte for $1.49 or in a Nacho Fries Box for $5.49 which includes Nacho Fries, a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco and a medium drink.

Nacho Fries are perfectly golden, coated in bold Mexican seasoning and served with a dippable side of warm, nacho cheese sauce.

“We’ve explored tons of genres for Nacho Fries over the years, but this may be my favorite yet because it gave our most loyal fans a front row seat to co-create one of our biggest fan led campaigns ever,” says Tracee Larocca, Head of Brand Creative. “With the bar set this high, who knows where we’ll take Nacho Fries next.”

“Fry Again” was produced in partnership with Deutsch LA, and the brand’s 1.9M Twitter followers were invited into the writer’s room. The plot alone wasn’t all that fans had a say in. From choosing to name the main character “Vanessa”, to selecting the type of sports car she would be driving, Taco Bell engaged fans via creative polls on Twitter and Instagram to determine the main character’s outfit, sidekicks, all the way down to naming her dog, “Baja.”