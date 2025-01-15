Taco Bell is redefining indulgence with the launch of the new Cheesy Dipping Burritos, a bold, cheesy and craveable addition to menus for a limited time.

Starting January 16, the power to indulge is in your hands. These two dippable burritos feature an epic cheese pull and are paired with a choice of one of three savory sauces—Creamy Chipotle, Nacho Cheese Sauce, or Reduced-Fat Sour Cream—for ultimate customization.

Whether you’re savoring the moment solo or deciding to share, these burritos satisfy cravings on your terms for just $4.99 a la carte.

Burritos have long been seen as the ultimate solo endeavor, but Taco Bell is flipping the script with this innovation: two perfectly portioned burritos that let sharers share and soloists feast.

Packed with premium proteins including grilled, marinated steak or Cantina slow-roasted chicken and paired with triple the dipping options, these burritos make room for bold flavors and even bolder decisions—share or don’t, it’s all up to you.

Initially tested in Detroit, Michigan last year, the Cheesy Dipping Burritos quickly became a fan favorite, earning their spot on the national stage. As Taco Bell’s first limited-time offer innovation of 2025, this launch marks the beginning of an exciting year of bold flavors and inventive formats at Taco Bell, designed to make every bite an experience.