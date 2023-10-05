Taco Bell's 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' Promotion to Return for This Year's World Series

Taco Bell and MLB are up to bat for the return of ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' with some of the hottest rewards for fans to date. Viewers are encouraged to keep their eyes on the players as Taco Bell will once again honor the first player to steal a base in the Fall Classic starting October 27 and crown them as this year’s Taco Hero, scoring free tacos for Taco Bell Rewards Members nationwide. This year, the biggest steal of the season comes with the opportunity to win Taco Bell for Life (awarded as a $15,000 digital gift card) in a promotion sponsored by Topps.

While collecting and trading baseball cards stirs up a sense of nostalgia, this year Taco Bell and Fanatics Collectibles’ cornerstone trading card brand, Topps, has nothing but the future of fans in mind with the limited-edition run of Topps TacoFractor cards – hidden at random and already in circulation within Topps Chrome and Cosmic Chrome packs. Holders of a TacoFractor card of the first player who steals a base during the 2023 World Series (or holders of a TacoFractor Wild Card if the first player who steals a base during the 2023 World Series isn’t featured on any TacoFractor card) could score Taco Bell for life awarded as a $15,000 digital Taco Bell gift card.

On Tuesday, October 10 starting at 10 a.m. PT, 2,112 verified Taco Bell RewardsMembers will have first come, first serve access to a Tuesday Drop on our app featuring a limited chance to get a Topps Chrome or Cosmic Chrome pack for free and a chance to find the Taco Hero card that will get you free Taco Bell for Life.