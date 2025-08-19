Taco Bueno, the popular quick-service Tex-Mex chain, has selected PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) as its unified technology partner. The brand will implement PAR POS and PAR Hardware solutions across its 140 locations to modernize operations, enhance the guest experience, and support long-term growth.

As Taco Bueno scales and streamlines operations across its expanding footprint, the leadership team prioritized finding a technology partner that could offer both enterprise-grade capabilities and intuitive usability for in-store staff. Taco Bueno selected PAR Technology for its comprehensive ecosystem of industry-leading integrations and its proven ability to support high-growth brands. PAR’s integrated solutions align with Taco Bueno’s existing tech stack, minimizing transition complexity, reducing total cost of ownership, and accelerating time-to-value with a flexible, easy-to-use solution built for scale.

“As we look to grow, it was critical to find a partner with the scale, expertise, and long-term vision to support our trajectory,” said Jimmy Dang, Senior VP of IT at Sun Holdings. “PAR brought that to the table from day one. Their technology is strong, but it’s the quality of their team, their service infrastructure, and their strategic approach that truly set them apart.”

Taco Bueno will deploy PAR’s POS and hardware to drive operational consistency, speed, and reliability across every guest interaction. By consolidating front-of-house technology under a single provider, Taco Bueno can accelerate deployment, simplify training, reduce downtime, and eliminate vendor friction—while also benefiting from aligned product roadmaps and faster access to innovation. The result is a seamless, high-quality guest experience delivered consistently across all locations.

“Taco Bueno is a brand with deep roots and bold ambitions,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “With our solutions, Taco Bueno is getting a flexible, future-ready foundation that gives them unified control and visibility across operations. It’s built to simplify execution and scale confidently—without compromising stability.”

This partnership marks a significant step in Taco Bueno’s digital transformation strategy, enabling the brand to build scalable systems that support innovation, efficiency, and growth.