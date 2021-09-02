Taco Cabana Adds New Peach Margarita and 'TC Time!' Offers

Now available through October 2021, Taco Cabana invites guests to enjoy “TC Time!,” featuring a selection of special offers on breakfast, lunch and dinner tacos as well as TC shareables like nachos and flautas, perfect for any celebration or get-together.

During breakfast hours only, TC breakfast fans can enjoy their choice of two breakfast tacos for just $3. Choose from Bacon, Egg & Cheese; Potato, Egg & Cheese; or Eggs a la Mexicana. Coffee or a 20 oz. soft drink can be added to the offer for just $1.

Available all day, TC guests can also enjoy their choice of two lunch or dinner tacos for just $4. Choose from Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef or Chicken Fajita tacos. A 20 oz. soft drink can be added to the offer for just $1.

Looking for the ideal meal for two? Enjoy TC’s new “2 Can Dine for $10.99” offer. Choose from the Shredded Chicken Taco Plate, Ground Beef Taco Plate or the 3-pack Flauta Plate. Up to two 20 oz. soft drinks can be added to the “2 Can Dine for $10.99” offer for $1 each.

Looking to share with a group? TC has you covered with shareables including:

Ground Beef Kickin’ Nachos for $7.99

12-Pack Flautas for $13.99

Two cheese quesadillas, 12 flautas and (3) 3.25 oz. quesos for $19.99

Add up to two 20 oz. soft drinks to any shareable for $1 each

TC has also added an all-new frozen margarita flavor to their roster - Peach! Available for just $2, guests ages 21 years or older can complement their meal with a signature Lime, Strawberry, Mango, Strawberry Mango, Mangonada, Blue Curacao, Watermelon, Dragonfruit, or Peach margarita while supplies last. The Pickle margarita is also available at select Texas locations. For those that just can’t get enough, TC has gallon margaritas available in Lime, Strawberry and Mango flavors for $34.99 or Blue Curacao for $36.99.

All menu items, including the TC TIME! items and $2 margaritas, can be ordered online at TacoCabana.com or via the MYTC! App for convenient curbside pick-up. TC drive-throughs are open for food and alcohol purchases and Taco Cabana dining rooms and patios are open for on-site dining as well. Members of the MYTC! Loyalty Program also earn reward points for every alcoholic beverage purchase.