Two legendary flavors are joining forces to set taste buds ablaze. Taco Cabana, the beloved destination for bold, Mexican-inspired cuisine is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Cholula, makers of the #1 Mexican Hot Sauce in the World. Together, they are launching an exclusive new cocktail that’s guaranteed to spice up happy hour: the Cholula Rita.

Fusing the balanced heat of Cholula with the classic zest of a margarita, this innovative cocktail blends TC’s signature frozen margarita, tropical flavors, and Cholula Chili Lime Hot Sauce. The flavors pair beautifully with the 100% blue agave, additive-free Casa Alta Tequila currently available only at Taco Cabana. The result? A perfectly balanced sip that delivers a bold, tangy, and refreshing finish—making it the ultimate pairing for Taco Cabana’s legendary tacos, fajitas, chips & queso and more.

“Taco Cabana has always been about pushing the boundaries of flavor,” said Ulyses Camacho, President & COO of Taco Cabana. “Partnering with Cholula allows us to bring their authentic Mexican flavor to an entirely new experience—one that perfectly complements our delicious food. The generations-old family recipe that continues to feature arbol and piquin peppers adds a new dimension to the classic margarita.”

This collaboration is rolling out at all Texas Taco Cabana locations starting April 30, 2025, just in time to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

“We know our guests love bold flavors, and this partnership is all about delivering an exciting new way to enjoy their favorite margarita,” said Camacho. “The Cholula® Rita is the perfect fusion of heat and refreshment, and we can’t wait for our customers to experience this one-of-a-kind creation.”