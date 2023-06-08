Taco Cabana Announces New Lineup of Items Ahead of Summer Season

Arriving just in time for summer, Taco Cabana invites guests to enjoy its newest offerings, including the tasty Southwest Ranchero Cabana Bowl and quesadilla, as well as three all-new “Gigante” Breakfast Cabana Bowls and a country sausage breakfast taco. Launching June 21, 2023, these menu items will be available at all Texas Taco Cabana locations while supplies last.

TC’s latest culinary innovation – the new “Gigante” Breakfast Cabana Bowls – served three different ways with the guests' choice of new, delicious seasoned country sausage and egg, chorizo and egg, or all egg served in a signature TC crispy tortilla shell. Each bowl includes seasoned potatoes, refried beans, queso and pico de gallo and will be available value priced for $4.99 each. Those looking for extra flavor and crunch can add two strips of crispy bacon for $1.59.

A seasoned country sausage breakfast taco will also be introduced to the TC menu for $2.19. The “Gigante Breakfast Cabana Bowls” and country sausage breakfast taco will be available for purchase during breakfast hours only.

TC’s new Southwest Ranchero offerings are a must-try this summer season. The Southwest Ranchero quesadilla consists of two TC flour tortillas filled with grilled Chicken Fajita, ranchero salsa made with black beans and roasted corn, melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo and served with a side of sour cream and fresh guacamole and is available in two sizes: small for $6.99 and large for $10.99. The Southwest Ranchero Cabana Bowl is filled with grilled Chicken Fajita, ranchero salsa made with black beans and roasted corn, rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream in a crispy tortilla shell available for $8.39.

“Great-tasting bowls have long been part of our TC menu,” says Ulyses Camacho, Taco Cabana President and COO. “We invite everyone to TC to try our bowl variety. We’re proud of our continued culinary innovation and the introduction of these new bowl options and flavors across all of our TC dayparts - breakfast, lunch and dinner. The new seasoned country sausage breakfast taco and ‘Gigante’ Breakfast Cabana Bowl also provide our guests an additional protein choice for breakfast. Guests have told us that they’re looking for new breakfast options and they’ll be amazed at not only the tastes, but the size of the new breakfast bowls, filled to the tortilla shell rim for just $4.99 each. We call them ‘Gigante’ for a reason.”

TC’s new Southwest Ranchero menu items, country sausage breakfast taco and “Gigante” Breakfast Cabana Bowls can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, via the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC! App or TacoCabana.com while supplies last.