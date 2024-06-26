Taco Cabana announced the addition of John Ramsay to its team as Director of Franchise Sales and Development.

In this role, Ramsay will be an integral part of the brand’s growth efforts through its franchising strategy. With a wealth of experience in restaurant development, he brings a deep understanding of franchising within the quick-service restaurant space.

“I am honored to join Taco Cabana with its rich history of great guest service, delicious Mexican cuisine, and all-day appeal for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner. Our long-standing operations focused culture along with our franchise experience with other National brands creates a shared commitment to growth, excellence, and profitability that few companies can offer. This is a unique opportunity to bring our iconic brand to new markets and franchisees’ portfolios of other great restaurants,” says Ramsay. As part of Yadav Enterprises, Ramsay will also support the Nick The Greek chain of restaurants.

“We are thrilled to have John Ramsay join our team,” says Ulyses Camacho, President and COO of Taco Cabana. “He brings a fresh perspective and a proven track record of success in franchising and development. We are confident that he will make significant contributions to our company as we continue to grow and innovate.” Prior to joining Taco Cabana, Ramsay has led franchising efforts for Noodles & Company, Bruxie, Marco’s Pizza, Luxottica, TGI Fridays, and Jack In The Box.

In recent years, Taco Cabana has been exploring ways to optimize its franchising strategy to accelerate growth. This includes identifying new market opportunities and refining its support systems for franchisees. “Bringing John into the organization is part of our strategy,” Camacho says.