Taco Cabana is kicking off the new year with a showstopping lineup of bold, flavorful menu items designed to wow your taste buds. Starting Thursday, January 2, 2025, join us as we celebrate the new year with a menu that’s all about deliciousness, variety, and unbeatable value.

“We’re always looking to surprise and delight our guests with bold, fresh flavors, and this new lineup hits the mark,” said Taco Cabana President Ulyses Camacho. “From satisfying combos to lighter, nutritious options like our new salad bowl—perfect for sticking to those New Year’s resolutions—there’s something for everyone. And our $4.99 Meal Deals prove that amazing food doesn’t have to come at a high price!”

From hearty combos to light, fresh options and irresistible $4.99 Meal Deals, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Ready to spice up your new year? Check out these must-try additions:

Star Players on the Menu:

Unbeatable $4.99 Meal Deals:

The Rise & Grind: Breakfast tacos, hashbrowns, and coffee to fuel your morning.

Monster Breakfast Burrito Meal Deal:Chorizo, bacon, hashbrown, beans, cheese, and chipotle ranch in every bite.

The Crunch & Quench: Double Crunch Pizza with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, paired with a drink.

7-Layer Burrito Meal Deal: All the layers of flavor you could want, wrapped up with a drink to go.

Cabana Salad Bowl: Ring in your health goals with this vibrant 300-calorie creation, packed with chicken fajita, black beans, guacamole, and all the fresh fixings you love.

Cabana Combos: A fan-favorite pairing of beef or chicken entrées with chips, queso, and a small drink. With options like Steak Fajita Tacos, Ground Beef Burritos, and Chicken Flautas, you’ll be coming back for more

Carne Asada Taco Plate: Dive into tender carne asada tacos served with all the sides—rice, beans, guacamole, and extra tortillas to complete the fiesta.

Half-Dozen Breakfast Taco Box: Breakfast just got an upgrade. Perfect for sharing (or not), this $9.99 box features Bacon & Egg, Bean & Cheese, Chorizo & Egg, and Potato & Egg Tacos.

A Cozy Classic Returns: For those chilly days, warm up with our fan-favorite Chicken Tortilla Soup, served with rice and priced at just $4.99. Available Everywhere You Are: Dine in, drive thru, pick up curbside, or order online through the MY TC!® App or TacoCabana.com—however you choose, we’ll make sure your 2025 starts with flavor.

Why wait? Taco Cabana’s new menu is the perfect way to embrace the new year—one bite at a time.