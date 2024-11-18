Tex-Mex innovator, Taco Cabana (TC), announced several new menu items to enjoy throughout the upcoming holidays, plus the highly-anticipated return of its crowd-favorite Mesquite-Smoked Brisket as an option for breakfast tacos, street tacos and loaded fries. The expanded menu includes a delicious new Chicken Tortilla Soup, refreshing Margarita Pitchers, customizable dressed rims for margaritas and sizzling Fajita Meals—all designed to spice up any dining experience.

“We’re excited to introduce these new menu items and bring even more bold and flavorful options to our loyal guests,” said Taco Cabana President Ulyses Camacho. “Whether you’re warming up with our Chicken Tortilla Soup or sharing a pitcher of margaritas with friends during the holidays, Taco Cabana is here to provide a fun and flavorful dining experience that’s perfect for any occasion.”

Brisket menu items will be available starting on Wednesday, November 20:

Mesquite Smoked Brisket – $3.99 – $8.99

Taco Cabana and Texas brisket fans rejoice! Back by overwhelming popular demand, Taco Cabana brings back Mesquite-Smoked Brisket. Slow-smoked for more than 14 hours over real mesquite, TC’s brisket is tender, juicy and flavorful with a true smoky aroma and taste. Brisket will be available as an add-on option for breakfast tacos, street tacos and loaded fries.

Below menu items are available for purchase in stores now:

Chicken Tortilla Soup – $4.99

Warm up during the holidays with Taco Cabana’s flavorful Chicken Tortilla Soup. Packed with tender chicken, savory broth and topped with melty jack and cheddar cheeses, this hearty soup also features crispy tortilla strips for the perfect crunch. Served alongside a side of Mexican rice and fresh lime wedges, it’s the ultimate comfort food to enjoy any day of the week.

Margarita Pitchers – $7.99

For those looking to share a refreshing beverage with friends, Taco Cabana has introduced 32 oz Margarita Pitchers available in both Lime and Strawberry flavors. These pitchers are the ideal choice for relaxing with loved ones while enjoying great food and good company. Items are available for dine-in only.

Margaritas with Salted or Sugared Rims* – *No Additional Cost

Make your margarita experience even more special with a customizable salted or sugared rim! Each margarita is swirled in fresh lime juice and then coated in your choice of salt or sugar, creating a perfectly balanced combination of tangy and sweet. Offer is available for dine-in only.