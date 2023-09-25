Taco Cabana Brings Back Fundraiser to Support Texas Children's Hospitals

This October, Taco Cabana will celebrate the Fall season with the return of its beloved, limited-time Taco Treats For A Cause Halloween Coupon Booklets, featuring five free signature bean & cheese tacos.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, the Taco Treats For A Cause Halloween Coupon Booklets will be available for purchase at all Texas Taco Cabana locations for just $2 while supplies last. This year, all proceeds from the booklet sales will be donated to Dell Children's Medical Center at Ascension Seton in Austin, TX; Children’s Health in Dallas, TX; El Paso Children's Hospital in El Paso, TX; Christus Children’s Hospital in San Antonio, TX; and Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, TX. The booklets will be available for purchase in-restaurant only through Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, and coupons must be redeemed by Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2023.

“Giving back to the local communities we serve has always been a big part of Brand Taco Cabana since we opened our first TC in San Antonio forty-five years ago,” says Ulyses Camacho, Taco Cabana President and Chief Operating Officer. “The Taco Treats For A Cause Halloween Booklets have become a philanthropic tradition at Taco Cabana and something that so many of our loyal guests look forward to each year. We’re so happy to bring them back for the 2023 Halloween season, and we are even more honored to donate the proceeds to Texas children’s hospitals so that they may continue their life-saving efforts.”

The Taco Treats For A Cause Halloween Coupon Booklets must be purchased in-store, and they may be redeemed only in-restaurant or via the drive-thru.