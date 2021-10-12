Taco Cabana Brings Back Halloween Coupon Booklets

Available now, Taco Cabana is treating guests this Halloween season with the return of its popular Bean and Cheese taco coupon booklets. For a limited time and while supplies last, guests can purchase the booklets for $2 each at all Taco Cabana restaurants across Texas now through Oct. 31, 2021. Each booklet will include five coupons for a free TC classic Bean and Cheese taco.

The $2 donation from each booklet sold will directly benefit local food banks in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and El Paso. Coupons are redeemable for free TC Bean and Cheese tacos (one per person, per visit) through November 30, 2021. Coupons may be redeemed in-restaurant or via TC’s convenient drive-thru.