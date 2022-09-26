Taco Cabana Brings Back Halloween Coupon Booklets

This October, Taco Cabana will celebrate the season with the return of its beloved limited-time Taco Treats For A Cause Halloween Coupon Booklets featuring five free bean and cheese tacos – available for purchase starting Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 – as well as special one-day-only offers for National Taco Day on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.



Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, Taco Cabana will bring back its annual, limited-time Taco Treats For A Cause Halloween Coupon Booklets available for purchase at all Texas Taco Cabana locations for just $2. Each booklet includes five coupons for a free TC bean and cheese taco. This year, all proceeds from the booklet sales will be donated to Apraxia Kids, a national nonprofit partner of Taco Cabana whose mission aims to strengthen the support systems in the lives of children with Apraxia of speech. The booklets will be available for purchase in-restaurant through Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, while supplies last, and coupons must be redeemed by Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

“The Taco Treats For A Cause Halloween Booklets have become a tradition at Taco Cabana and something that so many of our loyal guests ask for and look forward to each year,” says Ulyses Camacho, Taco Cabana’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re so happy to bring them back once again for 2022. This year, we’re even more pleased to announce that our partner, Apraxia Kids, will receive 100% of all proceeds.”

In celebration of National Taco Day on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, Taco Cabana invites guests to enjoy unlimited $1 classic bean and cheese tacos and unlimited $12 classic bean and cheese dozen taco boxes for one-day-only at all Texas Taco Cabana locations while supplies last.

“Like Cinco de Mayo, National Taco Day means so much to Brand Taco Cabana,” continues Camacho. “We wanted to celebrate not only the day, but celebrate our iconic bean and cheese taco as well. It’s the perfect taco at a fantastic price for the special day.”

For guests who are looking to indulge in Taco Cabana’s other delectable offerings, Taco Cabana’s all-new Hatch Chile Smoked Pulled Pork menu options are also available at all Texas locations and are the perfect addition to any Taco Day celebration. Guests 21 years of age or older can complement their taco order with one of TC’s 12 refreshing margarita options available for $3 each all day, every day with flavors ranging from dragonfruit and mango to coconut and classic lime and strawberry.

$1 bean and cheese tacos and $12 bean and cheese dozen taco boxes can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC! App or TacoCabana.com. Halloween Coupon Booklets must be purchased in-store.

Taco Cabana is also pleased to announce that it is a Straight Flush sponsor of the upcoming Eva’s Heroes Celebrity Casino Night on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in San Antonio. Eva’s Heroes is dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual special needs by providing an inclusive setting built on four tenets: interact, grow, learn and love. Casino Night is one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

“Community involvement has always played an important role at Brand TC and we’ve been actively engaged as partners with San Antonio-based Eva’s Heroes for some time now,” shares Camacho. “They have always held a special place in our Taco Cabana hearts. We’re proud to be their partners.”