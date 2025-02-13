Taco Cabana announced the return of its Margarita featuring Big Red just in time to celebrate National Margarita Day (February 22)! The margarita will be a limited-time offering that blends two Texas favorites: Taco Cabana’s classic margaritas and Big Red’s iconic soda.

In collaboration with the team at Keurig Dr Pepper, Taco Cabana has crafted a one-of-a-kind, innovative experience to give margarita lovers a deliciously new twist on the classic margarita. Guests can purchase this offering in the following sizes:

Single Serving – Perfect for a quick, refreshing drink.

– Perfect for a quick, refreshing drink. Margarita Yard – For those who want to indulge in the ultimate margarita experience.

Taco Cabana’s Margarita featuring Big Red will be available starting Friday, February 21 just ahead of the holiday for a limited time only. Guests must be 21+ to purchase. Margaritas must be purchased alongside a food item at Taco Cabana.

Menu items are available for in-restaurant dining, drive-thru, online ordering for front counter or curbside pick-up, and through the MY TC! App or TacoCabana.com for mobile orders. For more information on Taco Cabana’s new and limited-time menu items, please visit TacoCabana.com.

WHEN:

National Margarita Day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

*Available starting February 21 just ahead of the holiday

**Available for a limited time only

WHERE:

Available at all Taco Cabana locations