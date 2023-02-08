Taco Cabana Brings Back Shrimp Lineup for Lenten Season

With the start of the Lenten Season, Taco Cabana's delicious guest-favorite Shrimp Tampico Tacos and Shrimp Tampico Quesadillas return to the popular Tex-Mex chain's menu starting Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 for a limited time. Both Shrimp Tampico Tacos and Shrimp Tampico Quesadillas will be served with TC's uniquely satisfying Pineapple Chipotle Salsa.

To accompany the Lenten Season favorites, guests 21 years of age or older can choose from a selection of $3 frozen margaritas, including flavors like Strawberry, Lime, Mango, Dragon Fruit and more.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 during standard hours of operation; for a limited-time only

WHERE: All participating Taco Cabana locations in Texas

MORE: Lenten Season offerings can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC! App or TacoCabana.com.