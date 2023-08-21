Taco Cabana to Celebrate 45 Years with Innovation and Deals Throughout September

To commemorate 45 years of flavor and culinary innovation, popular Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana invites guests to “Paint September Pink” with a month-long celebration. Beginning in September, celebrations will include the launch of TC’s all-new Frito’s Pie Quesadilla, limited-time Hatch Chile menu items, a limited-time Tito’s Vodkarita, the return of the TC salsa bar and more.

“The spirit of Mexican-inspired heritage, traditions, recipes and culinary flavors are all rooted in today’s modern TC DNA just as they were when we began 45 years ago,” says Ulyses Camacho, Taco Cabana President and COO. “As we celebrate our 45-Year Anniversary and look forward to future growth via franchising, on behalf of everyone at Taco Cabana, I want to thank each loyal and new guest who has been a member of our TC family throughout the years. We would not be where we are today or be able to celebrate this anniversary without our guests. They are our everything.”

Beginning Sept. 6, 2023, TC will introduce all-new and limited-time menu items, including:

New Hatch Chile Smoked Pulled Pork Street Tacos

New Hatch Chile Smoked Pulled Pork Taco

The limited-time TC 45 Vodkarita, made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and sold in a commemorative 24-ounce yard cup

The all-new BOOM! Triple Chocolate Cookie

The TC celebrations don’t stop there. Beginning on National Quesadilla Day (Sept. 25, 2023), guests can enjoy the all-new Fritos Pie Quesadilla, featuring two flour tortillas filled with melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses, chile con carne, Fritos corn chips, pico de gallo and jalapeños served with a side of queso. This delicious addition to the TC menu is the first culinary item developed as part of an ongoing partnership with PepsiCo including Frito-Lay that will allow for many innovative and exciting TC food and beverage creations in the future.

“Culinary innovation has been a TC standard since the first TC location opened in 1978,” continues Camacho. “Our two strategic co-Brand partnerships for our September anniversary are great examples. Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Frito-Lay are two iconic Texas Brands and we couldn’t be happier to have both of them join the TC family during our anniversary and beyond.”

Rounding out the month, on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, Taco Cabana will celebrate its 45-Year Anniversary with TC’s Birthday Fiesta, which will be held at Taco Cabana’s location at 2347 E. Southcross in San Antonio. Open to the public, the TC on Wheels food truck will offer complimentary samples of Hatch Chile Smoked Pulled Pork Street Tacos and TC’s BOOM! Triple Chocolate Cookie. TC fans can also partake in games and giveaways, enjoy live mariachi performances and more, with festivities lasting from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

TC’s 45-Year Anniversary offerings can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, via the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC! App or TacoCabana.com while supplies last.