Taco Cabana Celebrating the Holidays with Classic Plates

Starting November 17 and arriving just in time for the holiday season, Taco Cabana guests can add a shredded chicken or ground beef taco to any plate for just $1 at all Texas locations. TC classic plates include Green, Queso and Tex-Mex Cheese Enchiladas; 3-pack Chicken Flautas; Taco plates including Mixed Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Steak Fajita, Bean & Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken; Cabana Sampler (one flauta, one crispy beef taco, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans and two flour tortillas) and Carne Guisada Taco Plate (available in San Antonio and Austin only).

Taco Cabana plates can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC!® App or TacoCabana.com.

In addition, TC Time! taco offers remain available throughout the day. During breakfast hours only, guests may order two tacos for $3 choosing from Bacon, Egg & Cheese; Potato, Egg & Cheese; or Eggs a la Mexicana. Available all day, guests may order two lunch/dinner tacos for $4 choosing from Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken or Chicken Fajita. Guests can enjoy $2 TC signature margaritas all day, every day during the Holiday season as well. They make a perfect complement to any meal.