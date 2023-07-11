Taco Cabana to Honor National Tequila Day with $6.99 Double Crunch Pizza and Margarita Deal

WHAT: Starting Friday, July 21, 2023 through Monday, July 24, 2023, in celebration of National Tequila Day (July 24, 2023), Taco Cabana will offer a special bundle deal including any flavor of its popular Double Crunch Pizza and any flavor of its signature frozen margaritas for just $6.99 at all Texas Taco Cabana locations. TC guests can choose from Double Crunch Pizza flavors like Ground Beef,

Shredded Chicken or Ghost Pepper Ground Beef and pair it with one of TC’s refreshing margarita flavors – perfect for the sizzling summer season.

Offer is valid for Friday, July 21, 2023 through Monday, July 24, 2023 only and does not include TC’s Triple Crunch Pizza.

WHEN: Friday, July 21, 2023 through Monday, July 24, 2023 during standard hours of operation

WHERE: All participating Texas Taco Cabana locations

MORE: The Double Crunch Pizza and margarita bundle is available through curbside pick-up, drive-thru, in-restaurant, and via mobile order through the My TC! App. For more information on Taco Cabana’s offerings, visit tacocabana.com.