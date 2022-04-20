Taco Cabana to Introduce Tajín Margaritas on Cinco de Mayo

On Cinco de Mayo, Thursday, May 5, 2022, Taco Cabana will launch a new partnership with Tajín, introducing a $4 Tajín Margarita available at all Texas locations while supplies last.

“We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with Tajín,” says Taco Cabana Chief Operating Officer, Ulyses Camacho. “What better way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo than with a new Taco Cabana signature Tajín margarita - the first of several Taco Cabana and Tajín items, both food and beverage, that we hope to introduce in the coming months.” Taco Cabana will also offer Tajín Mild Hot Sauce at TC’s Texas locations.

TC guests who order the Tajín margarita will also receive an additional .35 ounce bottle of Tajín seasoning while supplies last. Guests can add more Tajín to their margarita or use the Tajín on any of their other TC favorites.

New breakfast taco and burrito options like Potato & Bacon, Potato & Bean, Potato & Chorizo and Chorizo & Bean starting at $1.59 also join the TC Breakfast menu just in time for Cinco de Mayo and summer at TC. Queso Blanco enchiladas starting at just $6.39 continue as well, and guests can now enjoy Queso Blanco paired with 3-pack chicken flautas or TC’s house-made tortilla chips.