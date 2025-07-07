Taco Cabana, a celebrated fast-casual Mexican-inspired dining chain for nearly 50 years, is bringing even more bold flavors to its summer menu with the debut of the limited-time Carne Asada Double Crunch Pizza and Queso Blanco. Available now through August 26, the tasty new items expand on longstanding guest-favorites while delivering beloved flavors and unmatched value just in time for the season’s biggest cravings.

“Our guests continue to appreciate bold flavors and variety at a great value, and our limited-time Carne Asada Double Crunch Pizza and Queso Blanco deliver on all fronts,” said Ulyses Camacho, President and COO of Taco Cabana. “The new Carne Asada Double Crunch Pizza puts a fresh twist on one of our most loved menu items, and we’re pairing it with our new Queso Blanco dip, which brings a crowd-pleasing, shareable option to the table that’s perfect for summer gatherings.”

The new Queso Blanco is a bold evolution of the beloved Classic Queso, a fan-favorite menu item. Crafted from a proprietary recipe, the Queso Blanco is served on its own or as a Loaded Queso Blanco Dip, featuring seasoned ground beef, fresh guacamole, fresh pico de gallo and refried beans and available for $3.99. Guests also can upgrade any order with Queso Blanco for an extra flavor boost.

The Carne Asada Double Crunch Pizza is made with two crispy shells layered with refried beans, marinated and freshly grilled carne asada, shredded cheese, a new house-made creamy jalapeño cilantro ranch, sour cream and fresh pico de gallo. The eagerly anticipated seasonal item is available a la carte for $5.99 or as part of a meal deal with a small drink for $6.99. The Carne Asada Double Crunch Pizza also can be bundled with any refreshing margarita for $7.99.

The brand’s popular Ground Beef and Shredded Chicken Double Crunch Pizzas remain beloved fixtures of the Taco Cabana menu and will continue to be go-to favorites for guests seeking a satisfying meal any time of year. Ground Beef and Shredded Chicken Double Crunch Pizzas are available a la carte or as part of a meal deal for just $4.99. All Taco Cabana menu items are available for dine-in, drive-thru, mobile ordering and delivery at participating locations throughout Texas.