Taco Cabana Introduces Chocolate Chimis to Menu

WHAT: Taco Cabana introduces the dangerously delicious Chocolate Chimis to its ever-expanding menu as a permanent new dessert item available beginning Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Guests with a sweet tooth can enjoy two chocolate chimichangas filled with warm, gooey chocolate cream cheese and fried to perfection for just $2.99.

The tasty new addition is offered alongside another guest-favorite, the Oreo Churros. Additionally, five breakfast combos will be available at all Texas TC locations beginning Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Each combo includes one TC breakfast taco, one hashbrown and one coffee or 20 oz. drink. TC guests can also add a hashbrown and coffee or 20 oz. fountain drink to any of their favorite breakfast taco or breakfast burrito orders for an additional $2.79.

WHEN: Starting Wednesday, March 8, 2023 during standard hours of operation

WHERE: All participating Taco Cabana locations in Texas

MORE: Chocolate Chimis can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC! App or TacoCabana.com. Breakfast combo offerings will soon be available for online ordering, but may be currently ordered in-restaurant or in the drive-thru.