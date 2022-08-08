Taco Cabana Introduces Hatch Chile Smoked Pulled Pork Menu

Launching August 17, for the first time in the company’s history and in celebration of Hatch Chile season, Taco Cabana is offering all-new Hatch Chile Smoked Pulled Pork menu options at all Taco Cabana locations in Texas. Guests can enjoy Tacos for $3.19, a three-pack of Street Tacos served with Hatch Chile Ranch for $4.99, a Breakfast Bowl for $5.49 and a Crunchy Burrito served with Hatch Chile Ranch and tortilla chips for $8.59. Items are available for a limited-time only and while supplies last.

Following the launch of Taco Cabana’s Margarita Headquarters, guests 21 years of age or older can enjoy the perfect complement to the new Hatch Chile food items - a refreshing frozen margarita with a kick, the all-new $4 Hatch Chile Margarita. The spicy tequila beverage will be this season’s rotating flavor offered alongside Taco Cabana’s 12 permanent margarita options available for $3 each all-day, every day.

“Hatch Chile season in Texas is a tradition, one that Texans look forward to every year,” says Ulyses Camacho, Taco Cabana’s Chief Operating Officer. “For the first time in Taco Cabana’s 40+ year history, we wanted to celebrate Hatch season with an exciting new Hatch Chile platform showcasing both food and beverage items. We’re introducing a Hatch Chile Breakfast Bowl, a Crunchy Burrito made with tortilla strips and adding to our recent Margarita Headquarters launch, a one-of-a-kind Hatch Chile Margarita. Guests can also enjoy Hatch Chile flavors with Taco Cabana favorites like street tacos and tacos served on our warm flour tortillas made daily in-restaurant.”