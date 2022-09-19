Taco Cabana Introduces New Prototype in San Antonio

In celebration of Taco Cabana's 44th birthday (Sept. 21, 2022), TC has announced the opening of its newest San Antonio, Texas location at 2403 Babcock Road (Babcock/Wurzbach).

Opening today, Sept. 19, 2022, TC introduced an all-new prototype design for its latest restaurant conversion and opening in its hometown of San Antonio. The new restaurant features a modernized exterior design, updated color scheme, elevated decor elements including a dynamic lighting package, traditional TC papels, a prominent never-before-seen external Branding marquee and more, all while remaining true to Taco Cabana’s Brand heritage.

“It’s an exciting time for Taco Cabana,” says Ulyses Camacho, Taco Cabana’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’ve been working on a new modern TC conversion prototype design for more than a year now. It was important for us to retain TC heritage and tradition with our signature pink color, the use of papel and our iconic TC logo oval. To launch the design in our hometown of San Antonio and celebrate our birthday at the same time is such a great moment for the Brand.”

In addition to its popular menu of extensive Tex-Mex offerings and 12-flavor Margarita Headquarters, TC’s latest location will feature the return of Taco Cabana’s beloved salsa bar and new external branding featuring a cleaner pink TC logo oval. TC's conversion design was done in partnership with Hospitality Design Group led by Robert L. Herbage. Construction for the conversion design was led by Kamron Loyd.

“We’re so proud to be celebrating our 44th birthday and honoring our TC heritage with this restaurant conversion opening,” says Anil Yadav, Taco Cabana’s CEO.

The Babcock/Wurzbach location is now open for dine-in daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; for drive-thru Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.; with Happy Hour offerings from Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“This new conversion prototype design is just the beginning for Taco Cabana as we concentrate on our future,” adds Yadav. “We look forward to bringing more TC innovation, creativity and surprises to our guests, including a new ground-up restaurant prototype design in 2023.”