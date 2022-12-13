Taco Cabana Launches Double Crunch Pizza

For the first time ever, Taco Cabana is launching its new Double Crunch Pizza (DCP), adding an extra layer to its flavor-packed menu. Available starting Dec. 19, 2022, the new Double Crunch Pizza continues TC’s tradition of culinary innovation and will be available for just $4.99 at all Texas Taco Cabana locations.

TC’s Double Crunch Pizza is composed of two crispy tortillas blended with corn and flour, layered with seasoned ground beef, refried beans, chipotle ranch dressing, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, topped with pico de gallo, shredded cheese and drizzled with sour cream. Guests 21 years of age or older can complement their Double Crunch Pizza with their choice of one of TC’s 12 refreshing margarita options available for $3 each all day, every day at TC’s Margarita Headquarters, with flavors ranging from dragon fruit and mango to coconut and classic lime and strawberry. This flavor-filled combination is not to be missed!

“The idea of a ‘Tex-Mex or Mexican pizza’ has been floating around TC for some time now,” says Ulyses Camacho, COO, Taco Cabana. “Taco Cabana has always prided itself on its culinary innovation and our culinary team had a fun time developing this delicious and unique item, which may not be thought of as traditional Tex-Mex, but remains true to the TC taste profile. Over the last six months, the Double Crunch Pizza performed very well in several test markets and we couldn’t be more pleased to launch it system-wide.”

Continuing in the holiday spirit, TC gift cards are still available for purchase through Dec. 31, 2022. With every $25 spent toward TC gift cards, guests will receive a complimentary $5 Holiday Guest Appreciation Card. The Holiday Guest Appreciation Cards can be redeemed at any Texas Taco Cabana location and will remain active until Friday, March 31, 2023.

All menu items can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC! App or TacoCabana.com.