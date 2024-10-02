Taco Cabana, a popular fast casual chain beloved since 1978 for its Mexican-inspired, all-day menu featuring handmade tortillas, tacos, burritos, quesadillas, fajitas and more, has proudly launched a franchise program to grow the fan-favorite brand in key markets across the country. Approaching a half-century in business, Taco Cabana is now seeking experienced and qualified franchisees for multi-unit opportunities in new markets including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

“After 45 storied years building the Taco Cabana brand in Texas, we have the leadership and operational systems in place to deliver a nationwide franchising opportunity for passionate and experienced operators who want to introduce our acclaimed restaurant chain to their communities,” said Ulyses Camacho, President and COO of Taco Cabana. “This exciting step forward will expand our celebrated brand in key suburban markets outside the Lone Star State, while upholding the unmatched quality, value, menu offerings and overall guest experience that have defined Taco Cabana for nearly five decades.”

The Taco Cabana franchise program was built by franchisees, for franchisees – led by brand CEO and successful multi-brand franchisee Anil Yadav of YT-C Enterprises, LLC. Created with operators in mind, Taco Cabana’s unique opportunity is ideal for savvy entrepreneurs looking to diversify their franchise portfolios with a successful, well-established concept that boasts effective operational processes, comprehensive marketing support and a focus on kitchen innovation through the power of technology. Taco Cabana is demonstrating robust unit economics fueled by a loyal customer base, value proposition and success across all day parts. Franchise opportunities are available to individual operators and territory exclusivity with franchise groups looking to introduce Taco Cabana to their communities.

“We are confident that now is the ideal time for Taco Cabana to implement this thoughtfully planned and well-constructed franchising opportunities to prioritize growth beyond our existing markets,” said John Ramsay, Director of Franchise Sales and Development at Taco Cabana. “As a franchisee-owned brand, we have a keen understanding of what franchisees need to thrive, and we are committed to providing them with the resources to drive their success and allow the Taco Cabana brand to prosper in new markets.”

Since 1978, Taco Cabana has been beloved across Texas for its Mexican-inspired cuisine made fresh daily, using unique recipes and high-quality ingredients that reflect the brand’s rich heritage. Catering to today’s consumers who prioritize convenience, quality and value, all 140+ Taco Cabana locations are equipped with a drive-thru and offer complete meal options across multiple day parts, including dozen breakfast taco boxes, street tacos, combo plates, burritos, margaritas made with real tequila and an under $5 value menu. With deep market saturation in key Texas regions, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Austin, San Antonio, El Paso and Houston, Taco Cabana is well-positioned for expansion into new markets across the country, with a focus on Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and throughout the many rapidly growing Texas suburbs.