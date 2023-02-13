Taco Cabana Launches Margarita and Pizza Bundle for Fat Tuesday and National Margarita Day

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 and Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, Taco Cabana invites guests to celebrate Fat Tuesday and National Margarita Day with the choice of any flavor frozen margarita and Double Crunch Pizza (DCP) bundle all day long, at all Texas locations. Guests can treat themselves with their choice of one of Taco Cabana's 12 frozen margarita flavors like Blue Curacao, Dragon Fruit or Strawberry Mango, and pair it with any tasty DCP flavor, like the newly-launched Shredded Chicken DCP or Chorizo and Egg DCP, or the original Ground Beef DCP for just $6.99.

This two-day offer is only available to guests 21 years of age or older with valid photo ID.

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 and Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 during standard hours of operation

WHERE: All participating Taco Cabana locations in Texas

MORE: The Fat Tuesday and National Margarita Day bundles are available through curbside pick-up, drive-thru, in-restaurant and online orders only. Not available via third party delivery service providers.