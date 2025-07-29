Taco Cabana, a celebrated fast-casual Mexican-inspired dining chain for nearly 50 years, is steering the beverage conversation in a new, fresh and flavorful direction. Beginning July 30, the iconic Texas-born brand is launching Cabana Refreshers, a crisp, colorful and craveable line of flavored lemonades available in Peach, Strawberry, Mango, Blackberry and Pink Blend (a strawberry-mango fusion that raises the flavor bar to new heights). The Refreshers are the latest addition to Taco Cabana’s growing beverage lineup and reflect the brand’s dedication to meeting consumer demand for on-trend drink options that pair perfectly with any meal or quench guest thirsts as standalone treats.

“As beverage innovation continues to reshape the quick-service and fast-casual landscape, Taco Cabana is proud to accelerate the momentum with Cabana Refreshers,” said Ulyses Camacho, President and COO of Taco Cabana. “Our new offerings are bright, flavorful and refreshing, and they showcase our continued commitment to evolving with the category and providing guests with value-driven beverages that elevate the everyday dining experience.”

At $3.29, Cabana Refreshers are made with a zesty lemonade base, then infused with one of five fruity blends that deliver big flavor in every sip. The Pink Blend was created to stand out with its juicy, unexpected flavor combination and eye-catching hue. Whether enjoying popular varieties like Peach or Strawberry, cooling down with the uniquely tangy taste of Mango or mixing it up with the tropical Pink Blend, guests can expect a crisp and satisfying beverage experience in each Cabana Refresher.

All Taco Cabana menu items are available for dine-in, drive-thru, mobile ordering and delivery at all locations throughout Texas.