Taco Cabana Launches New Versions of its Double Crunch Pizza

Following the massively successful launch of the Double Crunch Pizza (DCP) in December 2022, Taco Cabana has announced the addition of two all-new DCP extensions arriving just in time for the Cinco de Mayo holiday. Available starting May 4, 2023, TC dares guests to taste the inferno with the all-new Ghost Pepper Ground Beef Double Crunch Pizza and go big with the Triple Crunch Ground Beef Pizza. Continuing the brand’s tradition of culinary innovation, these two items will be available at all Texas Taco Cabana locations while supplies last.

One of TC’s most successful product launches ever, more than 400,000 Double Crunch Pizzas have been sold statewide within the first three months of the item’s release. This success encouraged TC’s culinary team to explore new and innovative flavors like the fiery Ghost Pepper Ground Beef Double Crunch Pizza available for $5.99 and DCP extensions like the exciting, larger Triple Crunch Ground Beef Pizza available for $7.99.

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Taco Cabana will also offer a limited-time bundle featuring any Double Crunch Pizza and any of TC’s twelve margarita flavors for just $6.99, available from May 4, 2023 to May 7, 2023 while supplies last; the bundle offer excludes the new Ghost Pepper Ground Beef DCP. This flavor-filled combination is a perfect complement to Cinco de Mayo weekend and is not to be missed!

“During the Double Crunch Pizza development and launch process, we were confident that the DCP platform and its variety would prove appealing and engaging to our guests across all our markets three short months ago,” says Ulyses Camacho, President and Chief Operating Officer, Taco Cabana. “Since that launch, DCP sales have been extraordinary and have proven to be one of our most successful new product launches in TC history. We’re excited to bring continued culinary development and new flavor profiles to the DCP line with the Ghost Pepper Ground Beef Double Crunch Pizza and our Triple Crunch Ground Beef Pizza over Cinco de Mayo weekend. We continue to see tremendous opportunity for the line beyond the two new Cinco de Mayo pizza items and look forward to future DCP innovation in the upcoming months. During this, our 45th anniversary year…stay tuned!”

All limited-time menu items can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC! App or TacoCabana.com.