Taco Cabana Launches Shrimp Tampico Lineup for Lenten Season

Arriving just in time for the Lenten season, Taco Cabana is offering a Shrimp Tampico taco and Shrimp Tampico quesadillas for a limited time.

Launching tomorrow, March 2, 2022, guests can enjoy the Shrimp Tampico taco for $3.79, a small Shrimp Tampico quesadilla for $6.49 or a large quesadilla for $9.49. The delectable shrimp dishes are marinated in ancho spice, sauteed with garlic, lime and cilantro, and served with a side of pineapple chipotle salsa. TC’s Shrimp Tampico options are available at all Texas TC locations.

In addition to Shrimp Tampico, guests can also enjoy all of their favorite flavors in new TC burritos - available for breakfast, lunch and dinner starting at $3.19. Starting tomorrow, guests can choose from a wide variety of flavors such as Bean & Cheese, Bacon and Egg, Chorizo and Egg, Chicken or Steak Fajita, Ground Beef and many more.

TC guests can also indulge in Taco Cabana’s new Tres Leches cake. Launching Wednesday, March 9, 2022, guests can enjoy TC’s take on the traditional sweet sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk for just $2.99.

Taco Cabana’s Shrimp Tampico taco and quesadillas, burritos, and Tres Leches cake can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC! App or TacoCabana.com.