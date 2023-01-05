Taco Cabana Launches Under $5 Menu

Launching Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Taco Cabana invites guests to kick off 2023 with its all-new, 5 under $5 menu offerings. Guests can choose one of five options including Bean and Cheese Nachos for $4.59, a Cheese Enchilada Bowl for $4.99, a three-pack of Chicken Flautas for $4.99 , a Taco Duo starting at $4.49 with tasty fillings like shredded chicken, ground beef and chicken fajita, or the recently launched Double Crunch Pizza for $4.99.

The Double Crunch Pizza is TC’s latest menu innovation, crafted with two crispy tortillas blended with corn and flour, layered with seasoned ground beef, refried beans, chipotle ranch dressing, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, topped with pico de gallo, shredded cheese and drizzled with sour cream. TC’s 5 under $5 offerings will be available at all TC Texas locations.

Just in time for the Lenten Season, Taco Cabana’s delicious Shrimp Tampico Quesadillas and Shrimp Tampico Tacos return February 22, 2023 for a limited time. Both Shrimp Tampico Quesadillas and Shrimp Tampico Tacos will be served with TC’s uniquely satisfying Pineapple Chipotle Salsa.

“Taco Cabana has long been known to deliver value across the entire TC menu,” says Ulyses Camacho, Taco Cabana’s Chief Operating Officer. “In today’s environment, we recognize that many of our guests are specifically seeking menu items at a greater value, and we wanted to prominently feature a select number of current TC items under $5, as well as offer new culinary options under $5 like the enchilada bowl and the newly-launched, hugely-popular Double Crunch Pizza (DCP). We also look forward to bringing back a TC classic favorite, Shrimp Tampico, in February.”

Taco Cabana’s 5 under $5 menu options and Lenten Season offerings can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC! App or TacoCabana.com.