Taco Cabana to Release New Fritos Pie Quesadilla on National Quesadilla Day

In celebration of National Quesadilla Day (Sept. 25, 2023), and to showcase a newly-established strategic partnership with PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, Taco Cabana will launch its all-new Fritos Pie Quesadilla for just $6.69 (small) and a Fritos Pie Taco for just $3.99 at all Texas Taco Cabana locations.

Guests will be able to enjoy a quesadilla made with two flour tortillas filled with melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses, chile con carne, Fritos corn chips, pico de gallo and jalapeños, and served with a side of queso, as well as a taco with melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses, chile con carne, Fritos corn chips, pico de gallo and jalapeños served on a freshly-made in-house flour tortilla.

These delicious additions to the TC menu will be the first culinary items developed as part of an ongoing partnership with PepsiCo including Frito-Lay that will allow for many innovative and exciting TC food & beverage creations in the future. The Fritos Pie Quesadilla and Taco will be released as part of TC’s 45-year anniversary celebrations.

“TC’s commitment to our guests in relation to ongoing culinary innovation is unwavering and with the launch of both a Fritos Pie Quesadilla and a Fritos Pie Taco, that guest promise continues our tradition,” says Ulyses Camacho, Taco Cabana’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

Guests 21 years of age or older may also enjoy the limited-time TC45 Vodkarita, made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and sold in a commemorative 24-ounce yard cup as well as any one of TC’s six refreshing tequila margarita flavors.

WHEN: Launching Monday, Sept. 25, 2023; available for purchase during standard hours of operation

WHERE: All participating Texas Taco Cabana locations

MORE: The Fritos Pie Quesadilla and Taco are available through curbside pick-up, drive-thru, in-restaurant, and via mobile order through the My TC! App.