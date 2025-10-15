Taco Cabana, a celebrated fast-casual Mexican-inspired dining chain for nearly 50 years, invites guests to experience comfort redefined with a crave-worthy new lineup that blends warmth, flavor and familiarity in every bite. The Fall Comfort Lineup celebrates bold new offerings and returning favorites, including 16-hour hickory-smoked brisket. Available for a limited time, the new seasonal lineup highlights Taco Cabana’s commitment to menu creativity and delivering everyday comfort to guests across Texas.

“Every season gives us a new opportunity to connect with our guests, and this fall lineup does exactly that,” said Ulyses Camacho, President and COO of Taco Cabana. “Each item was created with purpose — not just to deliver flavor, but to spark comfort and connection. From our slow-smoked brisket to the new Strawberry Margarita Pie inspired by our famous margarita flavor, every bite tells a story about who we are: a brand built on passion, creativity, and a love for the food that brings people together.”

This season, Taco Cabana’s fan-favorite brisket is back and bolder than ever — now slow-cooked for 16 hours and infused with a rich hickory-smoked flavor that delivers the perfect balance of tenderness and Texas-style smokiness. The new brisket lineup builds on last year’s success and adds an even more flavorful twist across an array of craveable menu options, including:

Brisket Mac & Spicy Queso Blanco ($3.79): Taco Cabana’s signature queso transformed into a bold comfort classic, pairing creamy heat with tender macaroni for a rich, indulgent twist on a familiar favorite.

Brisket & Egg Taco ($3.99): A hearty breakfast favorite that brings together smoky brisket and fluffy eggs.

Brisket Taco with BBQ Sauce ($4.59): Smoky-sweet and full of Texas flavor, served with signature BBQ sauce.

Brisket Melt Taco with Spicy Queso Blanco, Peppers & Onions ($4.99): An indulgent, melty combination of bold flavors accentuated by creamy queso.

Adding to the seasonal menu excitement, Taco Cabana is also introducing two new offerings that satisfy guest cravings and showcase the brand’s culinary creativity. The Enchilada Soup ($4.99) is a creamy, hearty blend loaded with tender chicken, fresh corn, black beans, diced tomatoes, peppers and jalapeños for a bold, zesty flavor that’s perfect for the cooler months.

For dessert, Taco Cabana debuts the Strawberry Margarita Pie ($1.49) — a playful nod to the brand’s iconic margaritas. A creamy strawberry filling infused with bright citrus notes rests atop a crisp graham cracker crust, offering a sweet, tangy finish that perfectly rounds out the meal.

Taco Cabana’s seasonal lineup also tempts thirsty guests with a playful new Strawberries & Cream Cabana Refresher ($1.50), available with Big Red, Dr Pepper or 7UP. This nostalgic, creamy-strawberry flavor joins returning Cabana Refresher favorites like Peach, Mango, Blackberry and Pink Blend, bringing a fun, refreshing balance to every visit. The debut beverage flavor is fun and nostalgic nod to the brand’s Texas roots.

All Taco Cabana menu items are available for dine-in, drive-thru, mobile ordering and delivery at all restaurants throughout Texas.