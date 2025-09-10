Taco Cabana, a celebrated fast-casual Mexican-inspired dining chain for nearly 50 years, is expanding its popular value-driven menu with the launch of new two seasonal menus. The new 3 to 6 Fix! and TC After Dark menus deliver convenience, affordability and bold flavor across multiple dayparts. The brand also is debuting the indulgent Chicken Fajita Bacon Melt Taco. Available now for a limited time, guests are invited to experience the brand’s new offerings at all Taco Cabana restaurants throughout Texas.

“Our guests want more than just a meal, they want fresh, flavorful experiences that fit every craving, every schedule, and every budget,” said Ulyses Camacho, President and COO of Taco Cabana. “From the unbeatable afternoon value of our 3 to 6 Fix! menu, to the bold, late night energy of TC After Dark, to the indulgent flavor of our new Chicken Fajita Bacon Melt Taco, we’re giving Texans more ways than ever to enjoy Taco Cabana morning, noon, or midnight. TC After Dark takes late night cravings to another level with three big burritos, each with its own personality, the Jalapeño Nacho Burrito for those craving a bold, spicy kick, the Cheeseburger Burrito for classic comfort, and the Steak & Tater Scramble for anyone in the mood for breakfast at night. Whatever you’re craving after dark, we’ve got a burrito built for it.”

The 3 to 6 Fix! Menu, which packs equal parts flavor and value, is available Monday to Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. It features crispy, golden flautas and iconic bean and cheese tacos in shareable portions paired with small drinks. Guests may choose six flautas with two drinks and two savory dipping sauces for $11.99, or a dozen flautas with four drinks and three dipping sauces for $19.99. The Bean and Cheese Half Taco Box with two drinks is $11.99, while the Bean and Cheese Dozen Taco Box with four drinks is $19.99. To top off the 3 to 6 Fix! Menu, margaritas are available for $2.99 and Cabana Refreshers for $1.50, providing ultimate value for guests.

Night owls looking to satisfy their hungry appetites conveniently and affordably will enjoy Taco Cabana’s new TC After Dark Menu, which is available daily from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The TC After Dark Menu features three new hearty burritos priced at $5.99 each. The Steak and Tater Scramble takes the idea of breakfast for dinner and goes big! It includes fluffy scrambled egg, tender marinated steak fajita, crispy French fries, smoky bacon, shredded cheese and zesty salsa ranch. The Cheeseburger Burrito contains crispy French fries, seasoned ground beef, creamy queso, crisp lettuce and fresh pico de gallo. The Jalapeño Nacho Burrito features slow-cooked refried beans, seasoned ground beef, tangy sour cream, rich queso and pickled jalapeños.

The brand’s must-try Chicken Fajita Bacon Melt Taco consists of juicy grilled chicken fajita paired with caramelized onions and peppers, savory bacon and velvety queso, offering a flavor-forward premium option without a premium price. The Chicken Fajita Bacon Melt Taco is only $4.79.

All Taco Cabana menu items are available for dine-in, drive-thru, mobile ordering and delivery at all restaurants throughout Texas.