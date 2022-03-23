Taco Cabana Rolls Out New Breakfast Bowls and Queso Blanco Enchiladas

This spring, Taco Cabana is launching new menu items, including Breakfast Bowls and Queso Blanco Enchiladas, as well bringing back its popular menu combos. Launching March 30, 2022, guests can select from three different Taco Cabana Breakfast Bowls filled with seasoned potatoes, refried beans, eggs, queso, pico de gallo and choice of meat, including chorizo for $3.79, bacon for $3.99 or TC’s all-new country sausage for $3.29. TC’s Breakfast Bowls are available for purchase at all Texas locations and are only available during breakfast hours.

In addition to new items at breakfast, beginning March 30, 2022, guests can also enjoy their favorite TC enchiladas with new Queso Blanco, starting at just $6.39 and available at all Texas locations. Guests can top their choice of perfectly-seasoned shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese enchiladas with Queso Blanco, a harmonious blend of Monterey Jack and white American cheese.

The convenience of TC’s signature combos returns to all Texas locations and are now available starting at just $5.89. Guests can choose one of eight different taco or burrito options, and each combo order comes complete with chips, queso, and a refreshing 20 oz. beverage. San Antonio and Austin guests can also enjoy a ninth option with a Carne Guisada taco combo.

Taco Cabana’s Breakfast Bowls, Queso Blanco Enchiladas and combos can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC! App or TacoCabana.com.