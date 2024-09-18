Taco Cabana announced several new menu items hitting stores this fall, plus the highly-anticipated return of its crowd-favorite Meal Deals starting at just $4.99. All new menu items, including the Meal Deals, will be available in stores starting Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Taco Cabana will be adding several all-new delectable Chipotle Lime Grilled Chicken dishes to the menu for a limited time only! Whether guests are team tacos or team quesadillas, this tangy twist on grilled chicken has something for everyone. The Street Tacos are served on three street corn tortillas, topped with cilantro and onion, and paired with fresh limes for an extra citrusy kick—all for just $5.49. Guests can also enjoy a Chipotle Lime Grilled Chicken Soft Taco for $3.99 or savor the Chipotle Lime Grilled Chicken Quesadillas, available in a small portion for $6.79 or a large portion for $9.99.

Guests can satisfy their sweet tooth with a spicy-sweet twist! Introducing the new Tajín Mango Fried Pie—a crispy golden delight filled with juicy mango and a zesty Tajín kick, priced at only $1.49. It’s the perfect way to end a meal on a high note.

TC’s latest menu is designed with its guests in mind, offering exceptional value without compromising on taste or quality. To honor that commitment, Taco Cabana is bringing back Meal Deals starting at $4.99. New offerings include:

The Rise and Grind , which includes two breakfast tacos, a crispy golden hashbrown and a freshly brewed coffee or 20oz drink for $4.99. Breakfast taco options include Chorizo & Egg, Bean & Cheese or Potato & Egg. The Rise and Grind Meal Deal is available during breakfast hours only (6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturdays and Sundays).

The Crunch & Quench , which features a Double Crunch Pizza and a 20oz drink for $4.99. The Double Crunch Pizza comes with the guest's choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, refried beans, jack and cheddar cheeses and chipotle ranch sandwiched between two crispy shells, then topped with more jack and cheddar cheeses, sour cream and pico de gallo.

The Street Fighter , a three pack of Street Tacos, side of Mexican rice or refried beans and a 20oz drink starting at $6.49. Guests can choose from Chicken Fajita or Steak Fajita served on three street corn tortillas, topped with cilantro and onion and served with limes.

The O.G., a Taco Plate and 20oz drink for $8.49, featuring two fresh flour tortillas filled with the guest's choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, jack and cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and shredded lettuce, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce, guacamole and two flour tortillas.

“Taco Cabana is committed to menu innovation and value for our guests,” said Taco Cabana President Ulyses Camacho. “We want to continue to introduce fun new items like the Tajin Mango Fried Pies and the Chipotle Lime Chicken, but we also want to make sure our guests are getting the biggest bang for their buck, which is why we are proud to bring back a variety of Meal Deals for our customers. At Taco Cabana, we’re all about keeping things fresh—whether that’s with bold new flavors or unbeatable prices. Our goal is to create dishes that make your taste buds dance, without putting a dent in your