Taco Cabana, a celebrated fast-casual Mexican-inspired dining chain, is marking 47 years with an event of historic proportions – the Taco Cabana World Taco Eating Championship. The event is a high-energy contest that will feature professional competitive eaters and local hopefuls vying for their share of a $10,000 purse while a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS judge stands ready to certify a new milestone. History is about to be written, and there’s no room for hesitation – only hunger.

On Sept. 20, participants will flock to the Taco Cabana location on Austin Highway in San Antonio for the chance to be crowned the first Taco Cabana World Taco Eating Champion. For ten raucous, high-stakes minutes, competitors will battle bite-for-bite as they chew, chomp and chow down on the brand’s signature Bean and Cheese Tacos, a beloved Taco Cabana menu item with flavorful refried beans and shredded cheese wrapped in a pillowy flour tortilla. The consumption combatant who devours the most tacos will be declared the champion. Adding to the event’s global appeal, a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS judge will be on hand to witness the competition. As each taco is swallowed and the anticipation mounts, a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for most soft-shell tacos eaten in three minutes could be set by the eventual winner.

“Our iconic Bean and Cheese Tacos have been a fan-favorite for decades, and now they’re taking center stage to help us reinforce what has made Taco Cabana a beloved dining destination for nearly half a century,” said Ulyses Camacho, President and COO of Taco Cabana. “As we recognize 47 years in business, we are proud to unveil a one-of-a-kind spectacle that’s unlike anything we’ve ever done before – a celebration that features world-class eaters, the electric thrill of a Guinness World Record attempt and the kind of global exposure that takes Taco Cabana to new heights.”

In partnership with Major League Eating and Dr Pepper, the Taco Cabana World Taco Eating Championship promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for competitors and fans alike. Texans who think they have what it takes to rise to the occasion and stomach the pressure are encouraged to register for a chance to compete in the historic, first-of-its-kind Bean and Cheese Taco eating competition. To learn more about the competition or to register, visit https://majorleagueeating.com/contests/1031.

Since 1978, Taco Cabana has been beloved across Texas for its Mexican-inspired cuisine made fresh daily, using unique recipes and high-quality ingredients that reflect the brand’s rich heritage. Catering to today’s consumers who prioritize convenience, quality and value, all 140+ Taco Cabana locations are equipped with a drive-thru and offer complete meal options across multiple day parts, including dozen breakfast taco boxes, street tacos, combo plates, burritos, margaritas made with real tequila and an under $5 value menu.