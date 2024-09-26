Taco Cabana announced unbeatable deals available across all Texas locations on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 for the new Taco Tuesday National Taco Day. This momentous event with the first National Taco Day change from October 4 is a day to go down in taco history. In a commitment to provide the best value to its guests, Taco Cabana is offering the below deals ALL DAY, no limit, and no coupon needed, on October 1st. The taco specials are available for dine-in, drive-thru, online at olo.tacocabana.com or through the MY TC! app.

$1 Bean & Cheese Tacos

$2 Ground Beef Tacos

$2 Shredded Chicken Tacos

And large groups can get in on the fun as well with 10% off Catering orders of Dozen Breakfast Taco boxes. The offer is available online at catering.tacocabana.com or by calling 855-4MY TACO. Guests must place Catering orders before 5 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2024 for pickup on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 to receive the discount.

To sweeten the deal for MY TC! Rewards members, Taco Cabana is offering an additional exclusive deal on Friday, October 4 with a Buy One Get One offer on any of its tacos. This offer is valid for that day only and limited to a one-time use. Download the MYTC! App and join MYTC! Loyalty Rewards for more special offers and exclusive Taco Cabana news.