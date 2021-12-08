Taco Cabana Unveils New Birria Quesadilla and Tortilla Soup

Available starting December 15, and arriving just in time for the winter season, Taco Cabana guests can enjoy the new birria quesadilla served with warm birria broth and a returning favorite, tortilla soup, at all Taco Cabana Texas locations.

Taco Cabana’s birria quesadilla features seasoned shredded beef, melted monterey jack cheese and Pico de Gallo between two warm flour tortillas, perfect for dipping in the accompanying traditional warm birria broth. Another classic favorite is back at Taco Cabana – TC’s tortilla soup, featuring a savory broth made with shredded chicken, tomatoes, onion and garlic, and topped with crispy corn tortilla strips, a blend of jack and cheddar cheeses, cilantro, and served with lime wedges.

Perfect for keeping cozy in-restaurant or at home, Taco Cabana’s birria quesadilla and tortilla soup can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC! App or TacoCabana.com through January 2022