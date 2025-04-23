The fiesta starts early at Taco Cabana, the fast-casual destination where bold flavors and good vibes come together. Beginning April 30, 2025, guests are invited to celebrate with a lineup of crave-worthy new items and exclusive bundles, just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

At the heart of this limited-time launch is a brand-new Tacos & Tequila lineup featuring delicious taco and margarita bundles. Guests 21 and up can get two tacos and a margarita of their choice for only $8.99. Protein choices include Carne Asada, Steak or Chicken Fajita, Ground Beef, and Shredded Chicken. Want to make it party sized? Guests can choose to get a dozen taco box with 3 Steak Fajita, 3 Chicken Fajita, 3 Ground Beef and 3 Shredded Chicken tacos plus one gallon of TC’s signature lime margarita or one gallon of the all-new Cholula Rita for only $49.99.

Sip Boldly: Premium Margaritas with Clean-Label Casa Alta Tequila

Whether you’re pairing them with tacos or toasting with friends, Taco Cabana’s margaritas are crafted to impress. Each one is made with Casa Alta, a small-batch, gluten-free tequila made with 100% blue agave and completely free of additives. The flavor lineup includes classic lime, strawberry, mango, strawberry-mango, watermelon, mangonada and the all new limited time only Cholula Rita, a perfectly balanced combination of Cholula’s Chili Lime Hot Sauce, tropical flavors and TC’s signature lime margarita. This zesty, spicy-sweet flavor mashup is only here for a short time—and it’s already stirring up buzz.

Also for a limited time, guests can enjoy a new taco build that brings a bold twist to tradition. The new Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco packs juicy chicken fajita, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and tomatoes and is topped with zesty ranch dressing and pickled jalapeños.

“We’re not just celebrating Cinco de Mayo—we’re throwing down with bold flavors and big energy,” said Ulyses Camacho, President & COO of Taco Cabana. “The Cholula Rita brings the perfect kick, the Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco is straight-up crave fuel, and our Tacos and Tequila bundles are built to party. This is TC at full throttle—come hungry, come thirsty, and let’s turn up the flavor.”

These festive offerings are only available for a limited time, so guests are encouraged to stop by, order online, or plan their party packs before the holiday hits.

To round out the month of May and all of the festivities beyond Cinco de Mayo like Teachers Appreciation Week and Nurses Appreciation Week, Taco Cabana is offering a great deal on Catering. For a limited time, guests can get a free order of Chips & Queso, which serves up to 10, when they order a Fajita Bar. Included is your choice of Steak, Chicken or Mixed Fajitas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, tortillas, shredded cheese, guacamole, lettuce, salsa roja, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Here’s what’s hitting the menu April 30:

New Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco – Packed with bold, fresh ingredients and built to impress with chicken fajita, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato zesty ranch and pickled jalapeños.

Cholula Rita – A daring collab with Cholula, makers of the #1 Mexican Hot Sauce in the World, that brings the perfect kick to your sip.

Tacos & Tequila Bundles – Grab a curated combo for one featuring 2 tacos and a margarita, or share the love with party-size pairings featuring a dozen tacos and a gallon of margaritas.

Cinco-Ready Catering Specials – Feed the whole crew with exclusive TC Fajita Bars designed for flavor, convenience, and good times, served with free chips & queso.