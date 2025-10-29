Taco Centro will open its second San Diego location on Saturday, November 1, in downtown’s Little Italy neighborhood. The modern Mexican street food concept from owner and founding partner Adrian Gutierrez originated in November 2022 in the Gaslamp Quarter. Saturday’s grand opening will take place from 12:00 noon – 5:00 p.m. and feature a “buy two tacos, get one free” special along with live entertainment.

The new Taco Centro is located at 2171 Kettner Blvd at the corner of Ivy Street. The space on the ground level of the AV8 apartment building was most recently occupied by Bun & Patti.

The Taco Centro menu features 13 tacos, as well as other Mexican favorites like burritos, quesadillas, taco bowls, nachos, and fries. Taco Centro’s signature Taco Azul is a blue corn tortilla filled with grilled angus steak, fresh cheese, whole black beans, avocado, cilantro, onions, and house salsa.

“I have lived in Little Italy for the last seven years, and it has been my dream for quite some time to open a taqueria here,” Gutierrez said. “I have always loved this neighborhood, and I am grateful that the success of the first Taco Centro allowed me to pursue this second location. I am excited and humbled to bring all the Mexican favorites to the residents and visitors of bustling Little Italy.”

Gutierrez is a native of Cotija de la Paz, Michoacán, Mexico, and he came to the United States in 1994.

Other tacos on the menu include carne asada, birria, carnitas, pollo asado, and seafood selections such as grilled mahi mahi and camarón enchilada (spicy grilled shrimp). Two vegetarian options are also available – mushroom and nopal (cactus).

In addition to tacos, birria offerings include quesabirria, birria ramen, and birria pizza. The menu also has volcan (crispy corn tostada with melted cheese) and mulita (double decked corn tortilla quesadilla) with a choice of carne asada or al pastor. Side dishes include shrimp ceviche, Mexican street corn, and chips & guacamole.

There are three desserts on the menu – churros con tres leches, buñuelos, and paletas.

The drink menu features draft beer, bottled beer, micheladas, margaritas, palomas, and hard seltzers.

The taqueria has a loyalty program that can earn guests rewards on food. Those who sign up receive 25 points automatically, and for every 50 points accrued, members receive a $5 discount. To register, visit https://www.toasttab.com/taco-centro-539-island-avenue/rewardsSignup.

Following the special grand opening hours of 12:00 noon – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Taco Centro will open at 9:00 a.m. seven days a week beginning Sunday, November 2 with breakfast burritos and chilaquiles. The taqueria stays open until 10:00 p.m. Sunday – Wednesday, 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, and 2:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

Taco Centro is only 0.4 mile – and a 10-minute walk – from the County Center/Little Italy Stop on the MTS Trolley’s Blue and Green Lines.

The original Taco Centro is located at 539 Island Avenue.