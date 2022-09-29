Taco Del Mar Announces Golden Taco Ticket Promotion

Taco Del Mar is celebrating National Taco Day this October with its new Golden Taco Ticket promotion. Available starting October 4, Golden Taco Tickets provide taco fanatics the chance to indulge their cravings by redeeming one free taco per day, for 30 days with any purchase!

25 Golden Taco Tickets will be available for purchase at participating Taco Del Mar restaurants between October 4 and October 9 while supplies last. Guests who purchase one of these tickets can redeem any one of four of the brand’s most popular options –the Rippin’ Fish taco, braised chicken, pulled pork carnitas, and seasoned ground beef tacos – per day with any purchase from the Taco Del Mar location the ticket was originally bought.

“In looking at historical data – such as order size and daily taco sales – it became very clear to us that our guests take the opportunity to indulge in this beloved national holiday,” said Brent Phillip, Vice President, Marketing and Digital at REGO Restaurant Group. “With this unique limited time offer, we think we came up with a fun and rewarding way for taco fans to further that excitement throughout the entire month of October.”