Taco Del Mar Introduces Crispy Shrimp Tacos

Taco Del Mar, a Pacific Northwest favorite known for its Rippin’ Fish Tacos, announced the launch of a new item inspired by coastal flavors and good times – Crispy Shrimp Tacos. Guests can satisfy their cravings for warmer days by enjoying the limited time offer crafted to provide comfort and deliver a taste of Baja.

The Crispy Shrimp Taco is chef-inspired and piled high with shredded cabbage, made-in-house Baja white sauce, and topped with fresh pico de gallo. Taco Del Mar puts a twist on the classic recipe by adding a kick of spice to the fan favorite. In addition to the taco, guests can add crispy shrimp to any menu entrée including burritos, taco salads, burrito bowls and more. They can further customize their meal by adding extra meat, picking their favorite made-in-house salsa, and piling on their preferred toppings.

“Bringing the Crispy Shrimp Taco to our restaurants is something we are very pleased about, and we can’t wait to see our guests enjoy this delicious, limited time offer,” says Mike Gieseman, Vice President of Culinary Innovation. “We had so much fun integrating the coastal flavors into our menu and finding new ways for guests to enjoy the crispy shrimp by adding it to our other entrees.”

The large, lightly breaded, oven-baked crispy shrimp are an additional seafood option joining the menu alongside Taco Del Mar’s well-loved signature item Rippin’ Fish. The price for two tacos starts around $8, though prices vary by market.

The Crispy Shrimp Taco is available for a limited time starting February 22 in U.S. and Canada locations while supplies last.