Taco Del Mar Launches New Rewards Program

In an effort to drive loyalty through rewards – such as increased access to desirable deals – Taco Del Mar announced the launch of its new rewards program and easy-to-use app for guests looking to get their favorite food for less. Taco Del Mar’s new “Rippin’ Rewards” program encourages brand loyalty with its tier-based, redeemable points reward system that gives back to the most devoted customers.

“Taco Del Mar has a tremendously loyal following and we want to show our appreciation in a new way that rewards them with what they want most,” says Brent Phillip, Brand Leader at REGO Restaurant Group. “The purpose of the new Rippin’ Rewards program is to provide guests with an easy-to-use method to conveniently order their favorite items, relate with the brand on a personal level, and earn rewards and special perks.”

Through the program, guests earn points with every dollar spent at participating Taco Del Mar restaurants and on tacodelmar.olo.com, making their way to 700 points to redeem for $5 off their order, or 1250 points to redeem for $10 off and eventually new membership levels that allow patrons to reach cash off rewards faster by earning extra points per dollar.

In addition to earning points, customers are granted special offers such as earning double points every Monday and $5 off when they sign up. The app also features a location finder, quick and easy ordering for pickup or delivery and personalized messages and offers to make a unique experience for each guest.

Guests can start earning points and get best-loved food for less by downloading Taco Del Mar Rippin’ Rewards app from the Apple or Google Play stores and redeeming points at participating US and Canada locations