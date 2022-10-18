Taco Del Mar Offers Spin on Totchos

Just in time for the arrival of cooler weather, Taco Del Mar is introducing a new menu item to its ranks that adds a twist to an already exciting offer. The brand’s variation of Totchos is perfect for anyone looking to indulge in comfort while also experiencing an array of flavors that fit the signature Pacific Northwest style.

Unique to a fast casual chain like Taco Del Mar, the brand’s take on Totchos is made with crispy, Tajín Clásico seasoned tater tots stacked with queso, black beans, customer’s choice of protein, and topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and made-in-house roasted chipotle salsa. Guests can enjoy Taco Del Mar’s signature Totchos build or customize it to their liking.

Tots, seasoned with Tajín, are also available as a side with the guest’s choice of queso or salsa and can also be added to any entrée such as the Burrito, Burrito Bowl, or Tacos.

“We are always looking for ways our restaurant can keep guests warm in the cooler months and our take on Totchos is the perfect blend of party food and comfort that will add an extra burst of flavor to our menu,” says Mike Gieseman, Vice President of Culinary Innovation. “Pair our Tajín® seasoned tots with a favorite entrée or enjoy our version of the Totchos as a main course this season.”

Taco Del Mar’s Totchos are available October 18 starting around $8.50 at participating U.S. and Canada locations while supplies last.