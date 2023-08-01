Taco Deli Adds Sweet & Spicy Taco and Melon Agua Fresca to Texas Menus

Tacodeli is offering a limited-time Sweet & Spicy Taco and a refreshing Melon Agua Fresca to the menu at all locations in Texas (Austin, Dallas, Plano and Houston). The limited time taco is available now through August or while supplies last and the Melon Agua Fresca is available now through October 16.

The Sweet & Spicy Taco ($5.00) is available during lunch and dinner and is made with duBreton organic pork, sweet braised, with spicy serrano glaze, cilantro and pickled onions. The new Melon Agua Fresca ($4.50) is agua fresca made with fresh cantaloupe. It is also available to add as a swirl to a frozen margarita for $1 as well.

Together, Founders Roberto Espinosa and Eric Wilkerson have built a team with a shared passion for community building, quality ingredients and of course, creative and exceptional food. Tacodeli believes in sourcing from others that share the same mission of quality, community, health and wellness.

Available at all Tacodeli locations – DFW, Houston and Austin – check website for more details