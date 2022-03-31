Taco John's $2 Churro Returns to Menu

Taco John’s just announced the long-awaited return of its crisp, crunchy, sweet, cinnamony and always craveable $2 Churro.

Available now, Taco John’s guests can once again indulge in the traditional Spanish churro that is fried in-house, dusted with cinnamon sugar and delivers a crispy, hot exterior with a decadent, soft interior. Plus, the delicious, sweet treat is just $2 on Taco John’s ValuEST Menu.

“We’re excited to reintroduce Taco John’s beloved churro,” says Taco John’s Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation Brad Bergaus. “And, at this incredible value, this freshly fried treat is the perfect way to end — or maybe even start — a Taco John’s visit. We look forward to having our guests come in and get their day going on a sweet note!”

Stop by your local Taco John’s for a sweet snack attack with either a $2 Churro or $2 Vanilla or Mocha Cold Brew. Both are the perfect afternoon or any time of the day pick-me-up.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday! and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.