Taco John's to Add Another Store in South Dakota

Even more of the Rapid City community will be able to enjoy Taco John’s bigger. bolder. better. flavors when the popular Mexican quick-service restaurant opens its fourth area location on Monday, June 6.

Located at 3812 Elgin St., Taco John’s newest Rapid City location is owned and operated by Pentex Restaurant Group. Pentex currently operates eight Taco John’s locations in South Dakota and 35 restaurants across 22 states.

“We’re thrilled to open another bigger. bolder. better. Taco John’s location in South Dakota,” says Pentex CEO Brett Itterman. “We’ve experienced great success from our other Taco John’s locations in Rapid City, so we’re excited to bring another one to the city. Taco John’s has been a mainstay in Rapid City since 1969, so it’s time to bring our loyal fans a brand new store with an updated look.”

The new restaurant is located right across the street from WaTiki Indoor Water Park, so fans can stop by and grab a Crispy Taco, Meat and Potato Burrito, and of course, Taco John’s famous Potato Olés before or after a day of family fun.

Rapid City’s new Taco John’s will be open Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Breakfast will be served daily until 11 a.m.